    Show of Appreciation [Image 2 of 2]

    Show of Appreciation

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Michelle Johnson, Civilian Workforce Development specialist, FCoE Command Group, thanks Gunnery Sgt. Danielle Kinney, administrative chief for the Marine Artillery Detachment and the presenter of “Educational Journey of an American Warrior," virtual lunch-and-learn, and presents her with a bouquet as Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, looks on,

    Fort Sill commemorates Native American Heritage Month with inspiring &ldquo;Educational Journey of an American Warrior&rdquo;

