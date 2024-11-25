Native American Soldier Warrior

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, asks Gunnery Sgt. Danielle Kinney, administrative chief for the Marine Artillery Detachment and a Native American service member, a question during a Native American Month Lunch and Learn. Kinney’s presentation, “Educational Journey of an American Warrior," was a virtual lunch-and-learn event hosted on Microsoft Teams Nov. 21, 2024, in observance of Native American Month.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 15:52
    Photo ID: 8773608
    VIRIN: 241121-D-YD137-2757
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Native American Month
    Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks
    Gunnery Sgt. Danielle Kinney

