Native American Soldier Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, asks Gunnery Sgt. Danielle Kinney, administrative chief for the Marine Artillery Detachment and a Native American service member, a question during a Native American Month Lunch and Learn. Kinney’s presentation, “Educational Journey of an American Warrior," was a virtual lunch-and-learn event hosted on Microsoft Teams Nov. 21, 2024, in observance of Native American Month.