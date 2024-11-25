Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, asks Gunnery Sgt. Danielle Kinney, administrative chief for the Marine Artillery Detachment and a Native American service member, a question during a Native American Month Lunch and Learn. Kinney’s presentation, “Educational Journey of an American Warrior," was a virtual lunch-and-learn event hosted on Microsoft Teams Nov. 21, 2024, in observance of Native American Month.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 15:52
|Photo ID:
|8773608
|VIRIN:
|241121-D-YD137-2757
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Native American Soldier Warrior [Image 2 of 2], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Sill commemorates Native American Heritage Month with inspiring “Educational Journey of an American Warrior”
No keywords found.