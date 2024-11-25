Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspiring the next generation: Team McChord hosts CAP cadets

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Inspiring the next generation: Team McChord hosts CAP cadets

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Firefighters with the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Fire Department teach Civil Air Patrol cadets about their vehicle and equipment at JBLM, Washington, Nov. 23, 2024. CAP is the civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force and a congressionally chartered nonprofit organization that operates under three missions: Aerospace Education, Emergency Services, and Cadet Programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 14:23
    Photo ID: 8773429
    VIRIN: 241123-F-SK889-1296
    Resolution: 5731x3813
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspiring the next generation: Team McChord hosts CAP cadets, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Civil Air Patrol
    JBLM
    cadets
    base tour
    Team McChord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download