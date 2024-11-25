Firefighters with the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Fire Department teach Civil Air Patrol cadets about their vehicle and equipment at JBLM, Washington, Nov. 23, 2024. CAP is the civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force and a congressionally chartered nonprofit organization that operates under three missions: Aerospace Education, Emergency Services, and Cadet Programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 14:23
|Photo ID:
|8773429
|VIRIN:
|241123-F-SK889-1296
|Resolution:
|5731x3813
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspiring the next generation: Team McChord hosts CAP cadets, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.