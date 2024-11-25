Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion Relief and Appointment [Image 23 of 26]

    2nd Battalion Relief and Appointment

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John H. Allen II relinquishes his post as the 2nd Battalion Sergeant Major to Sgt. Maj. James P. Mccord during a Relief and Appointment Ceremony held on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 25, 2024. The emblematic passing of the sword of office signifies the transfer of responsibility from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Ava Alegria)

