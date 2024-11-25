2nd Battalion Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John H. Allen II relinquishes his post as the 2nd Battalion Sergeant Major to Sgt. Maj. James P. Mccord during a Relief and Appointment Ceremony held on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 25, 2024. The emblematic passing of the sword of office signifies the transfer of responsibility from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 14:26
|Photo ID:
|8773418
|VIRIN:
|241126-M-WD009-1082
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
