Navy Music builds deeper ties with Kingdom of the Netherlands

Under the direction of Erik van de Kolk, Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca, from Norfolk, Va., rehearses with the Marine Band of the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Drums and Fife of the Marine Corps prior to her solo guest performance with the band during their annual “Korps Concert,” celebrating 359 years of the Dutch Navy and Marine Corps. Cuenca is stationed as a vocalist at U.S. Navy Band in Washington, D.C., and was invited by the Marinierskapel to the Netherlands to perform after hearing her solo with Fleet Forces Band in Norfolk, Va. during the 2024 Virginia International Tattoo.