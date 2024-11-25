Navy Music builds deeper ties with Kingdom of the Netherlands

Musicians from the Marinierskapel, the Marine Band of the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Drums and Fifes of the Marine Corps, rehearse under the direction of Erik van de Kolk, in preparation for their annual “Korps Concert,” celebrating the birthday of the Royal Navy and Marine Corps, Dec. 10, 1665.
