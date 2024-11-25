Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Music builds deeper ties with Kingdom of the Netherlands

    Navy Music builds deeper ties with Kingdom of the Netherlands

    ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musicians from the Marinierskapel, the Marine Band of the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Drums and Fifes of the Marine Corps, rehearse under the direction of Erik van de Kolk, in preparation for their annual “Korps Concert,” celebrating the birthday of the Royal Navy and Marine Corps, Dec. 10, 1665.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Location: ROTTERDAM, NL
    This work, Navy Music builds deeper ties with Kingdom of the Netherlands [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Band
    Danlie Cuenca
    Marinierskapel
    Royal Marine Band of the Netherlands

