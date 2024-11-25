Beaufort S.C.- Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command held a command uniform inspection on November 19th, 2024.
Photo Courtesy of Hospital Corpsman Third Class Amberlynn Graziano.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 11:04
|Photo ID:
|8772930
|VIRIN:
|241119-N-CQ135-8213
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRTC Beaufort Uniform Inspection [Image 9 of 9], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.