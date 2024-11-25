Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Beaufort Uniform Inspection

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command held a command uniform inspection on November 19th, 2024.
    Photo Courtesy of Hospital Corpsman Third Class Amberlynn Graziano.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 11:04
    VIRIN: 241119-N-CQ135-4620
    Resolution: 3117x3996
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
