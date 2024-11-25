Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th MSC Serve Thanksgiving Meal at Clock Tower Cafe [Image 5 of 6]

    7th MSC Serve Thanksgiving Meal at Clock Tower Cafe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Shahpour Eskandary, the principal enlisted advisor for the 7th Mission Support Command carves meat during the Thanksgiving lunch, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at the Clock Tower Cafe on Kleber Kaserne, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe - Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information about the 7th Mission Support Command, connect on Facebook @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 07:02
    Photo ID: 8772582
    VIRIN: 241126-A-JU900-1124
    Resolution: 6744x4502
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th MSC Serve Thanksgiving Meal at Clock Tower Cafe [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    16th Sustainment Brigade
    Thanksgiving
    U.S. Army Reserve
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether

