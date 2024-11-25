7th MSC Serve Thanksgiving Meal at Clock Tower Cafe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Shahpour Eskandary, the principal enlisted advisor for the 7th Mission Support Command carves meat during the Thanksgiving lunch, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at the Clock Tower Cafe on Kleber Kaserne, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe - Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information about the 7th Mission Support Command, connect on Facebook @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester)