LRMC Medical Training

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, participate in tactical medical training at Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 14, 2024. The training focused on enhancing battlefield medical skills to provide lifesaving care in combat environments. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
