    LRMC Medical Training [Image 1 of 12]

    LRMC Medical Training

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, participate in tactical medical training at Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 14, 2024. The training focused on enhancing battlefield medical skills to provide lifesaving care in combat environments. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 06:34
    VIRIN: 241122-D-SH479-1616
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Germany
    Trauma
    Military
    Air Force
    Army
    Landstuhl

