20EBS flies in support of USAFRICOM exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Murphy, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, holds the throttles of a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission on Nov. 22, 2024. The strategic bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Morocco allows for cooperation to support regional peace, security, and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)