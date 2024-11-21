20EBS flies in support of USAFRICOM exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Murphy, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, flies a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft over Africa during Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 22, 2024. The U.S. trained with Morocco to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve integration to better support regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|11.22.2024
|11.26.2024 04:52
|8772488
|241122-F-MJ351-1045
|4426x2945
|2.17 MB
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|1
|0
