20EBS flies in support of USAFRICOM exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Murphy, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, flies a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft over Africa during Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 22, 2024. The U.S. trained with Morocco to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve integration to better support regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)