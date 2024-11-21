20EBS flies in support of USAFRICOM exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Brady, 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron pilot, sets the radios in a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission over the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. By participating in this multilateral exercise, the U.S. continues to strengthen its military partnership with Morocco. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)