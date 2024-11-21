20EBS flies in support of USAFRICOM exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Murphy, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, flies a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft over Africa during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 exercise on Nov. 22, 2024. By participating in a combined exercise, Moroccan and U.S. Air Forces demonstrated a strong relationship solidified over years of partnership and combined security efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)