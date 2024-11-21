20EBS flies in support of USAFRICOM exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Brady, 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron pilot, flies a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission over Africa, Nov. 22, 2024. By supporting this USAFRICOM exercise, the 20th EBS strengthened the strategic bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Morocco. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)