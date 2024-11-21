Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20EBS flies in support of USAFRICOM exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron step to a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 22, 2024. The 20th EBS completed a cross-combatant command mission to support a U.S. Africa Command exercise in Morocco. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 04:52
    Photo ID: 8772484
    VIRIN: 241122-F-MJ351-1019
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20EBS flies in support of USAFRICOM exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

