U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Commander, Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers presents a coin to Kristopher Holms, Fire and safety services
at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on Nov. 22, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 00:08
|Photo ID:
|8772224
|VIRIN:
|241122-A-VF108-9383
|Resolution:
|4986x3712
|Size:
|11.02 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Conducts Award Ceremony and 1st Quarter FY25 Town Hall Meeting [Image 49 of 49], by Ichiro Tokashiki