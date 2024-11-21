Date Taken: 11.21.2024 Date Posted: 11.26.2024 00:08 Photo ID: 8772215 VIRIN: 241122-A-VF108-2760 Resolution: 5202x3712 Size: 10.96 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Conducts Award Ceremony and 1st Quarter FY25 Town Hall Meeting [Image 49 of 49], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.