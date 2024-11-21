Vice Adm. OMACHI Katsushi, commander-in-chief, Japan Self-Defense Fleet, salutes as he passes through sideboys on the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 22:25
|Photo ID:
|8771972
|VIRIN:
|241122-N-CU716-1022
|Resolution:
|4841x3227
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, by SN Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.