    George Washington returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Vice Adm. OMACHI Katsushi, commander-in-chief, Japan Self-Defense Fleet, salutes as he passes through sideboys on the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Nov. 22, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

