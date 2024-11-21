Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Thanksgiving Meal [Image 3 of 3]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Thanksgiving Meal

    SINGAPORE

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Nov. 20, 2024) Sailors assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), and their dependents, eat a Thanksgiving meal, during a command Thanksgiving lunch hosted by the COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 Wardroom and Chief’s Mess, at Sembawang Naval Installation, Nov. 20, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

