    COMLOG WESTPAC Thanksgiving Meal [Image 1 of 3]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Thanksgiving Meal

    SINGAPORE

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Nov. 20, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, center, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), addresses his staff, during a command Thanksgiving meal hosted by the COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 Wardroom and Chief’s Mess, at Sembawang Naval Installation, Nov. 20, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 22:06
    Photo ID: 8771967
    VIRIN: 241120-N-DB724-1011
    Thanksgiving
    US NAVY
    Thanksgiving Meal
    COMLOG WESTPAC

