COMLOG WESTPAC Thanksgiving Meal

SINGAPORE (Nov. 20, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, center, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), addresses his staff, during a command Thanksgiving meal hosted by the COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 Wardroom and Chief’s Mess, at Sembawang Naval Installation, Nov. 20, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)