CNR Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (Nov. 20, 2024) Rear Adm. Kurt J. Rothenhaus, Chief of Naval Research, signs the guestbook at Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Nov. 20, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)