    CNR Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 2 of 5]

    CNR Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Nov. 20, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, right, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF73), meets with Rear Adm. Kurt J. Rothenhaus, Chief of Naval Research, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, Nov. 20, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    This work, CNR Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

