Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Marine Littoral Regiment Recognizes WTI Graduates

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3d Marine Littoral Regiment Recognizes WTI Graduates

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and graduates of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, pose for a group photo on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 14, 2024. WTI is a seven-week course and a significant achievement that demonstrates unwavering dedication and expertise in Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning and operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 21:24
    Photo ID: 8771928
    VIRIN: 241114-M-MI096-1001
    Resolution: 7667x5114
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment Recognizes WTI Graduates, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3d Marine Littoral Regiment Recognizes WTI Graduates

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3d MarDiv
    FightNow
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download