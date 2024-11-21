3d Marine Littoral Regiment Recognizes WTI Graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and graduates of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, pose for a group photo on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 14, 2024. WTI is a seven-week course and a significant achievement that demonstrates unwavering dedication and expertise in Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning and operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)