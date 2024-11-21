USS Higgins Tests Countermeasure Wash-down Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241029-N-HT008-1286 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 29, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) tests the countermeasure washdown system in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 29. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)