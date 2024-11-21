Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins Tests Countermeasure Wash-down Equipment [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Higgins Tests Countermeasure Wash-down Equipment

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241029-N-HT008-1220 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 29, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) tests the countermeasure washdown system in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 29. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 20:31
    Photo ID: 8771848
    VIRIN: 241029-N-HT008-1220
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Tests Countermeasure Wash-down Equipment [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins Tests Countermeasure Wash-down Equipment
    USS Higgins Tests Countermeasure Wash-down Equipment
    USS Higgins Tests Countermeasure Wash-down Equipment
    USS Higgins Tests Countermeasure Wash-down Equipment
    USS Higgins Tests Countermeasure Wash-down Equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy
    #DDG
    #Sailors
    #USN
    #Higgins

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download