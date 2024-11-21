USS Higgins Tests Countermeasure Wash-down Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241029-N-HT008-1022 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 29, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jose Cortez, from Dallas, left; Damage Controlman Fireman Recruit Andre Whiteman, from Dallas, center; and Damage Controlman 1st Class James Hartman, from Havelock, North Carolina; inspect the countermeasure washdown system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 29. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)