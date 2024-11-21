USS Higgins Conducts Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241026-N-HT008-1203 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 26, 2024) .50 caliber ammunition is staged on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a small-arms live fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 26. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)