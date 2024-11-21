USS Higgins Conducts Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241026-N-HT008-1043 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 26, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Dominick White, from El Paso, Texas, center, fires an M2A1 Browning .50 caliber machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) under the instruction of Chief Gunner’s Mate Todd Santo, from Port Huron, Michigan, left, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Patrick Flint, from Edenton, North Carolina, in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 26. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)