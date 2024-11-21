Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, poses for a group photo with awardees at the 64th Annual Sea Services Awards Luncheon, hosted by the Navy League of the United States Honolulu Council at Ala Moana Hotel’s Hibiscus Ballroom, November. 21, 2024. The ceremony honored the outstanding achievements of 50 Junior Officers and Junior Enlisted personnel of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard stationed in Hawaii, one Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Civilian employee and two Shipyard Repair Association of Hawaii team members. The event was presided over by Honolulu Navy League President Jeff Griffin and Navy League Executive Director Jane Ferreira.