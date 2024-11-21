Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE helps North Carolina Hurricane Helene recovery efforts with debris support

    USACE helps North Carolina Hurricane Helene recovery efforts with debris support

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor piles storm-damaged trees and shrubs that have been shredded at a temporary debris placement site, near Asheville, North Carolina, Nov. 24.

    The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure and the North Carolina Arboretum. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE helps North Carolina Hurricane Helene recovery efforts with debris support, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Wilmington District
    Helene24
    HeleneUSACE

