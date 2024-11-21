USACE helps North Carolina Hurricane Helene recovery efforts with debris support

Steven Jefferies, Louisville District budget analyst currently supporting the Hurricane Helene debris mission, monitors a temporary debris placement site, near Asheville, North Carolina, Nov. 24.
The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure and the North Carolina Arboretum. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.
