    64th Annual Sea Services Awards Luncheon

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Jaen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, was the Keynote Speaker at the 64th Annual Sea Services Awards Luncheon, hosted by the Navy League of the United States Honolulu Council at Ala Moana Hotel’s Hibiscus Ballroom, November. 21, 2024.  The ceremony honored the outstanding achievements of  50 Junior Officers and Junior Enlisted personnel of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard stationed in Hawaii, one Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Civilian employee and two Shipyard Repair Association of Hawaii team members.  The event was presided over by Honolulu Navy League President Jeff Griffin and Navy League Executive Director Jane Ferreira.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 16:59
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
