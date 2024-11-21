Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Jose Arana, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), right, cuts a cake with the help of his Sailors during a Cultural Awareness Observance event for National American Indian Heritage Month, Nov. 25, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dominic Delahunt)