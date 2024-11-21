Lt. Cmdr. Keith Ellison, Chaplain, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), speaks to the crew of Makin Island during a Cultural Awareness Observance event for National American Indian Heritage Month, Nov. 25, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dominic Delahunt)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8771548
|VIRIN:
|241125-N-MD088-1053
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|774.9 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island National American Indian Heritage Month Observance [Image 5 of 5], by SN Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.