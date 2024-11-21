Makin Island Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alexander Kim performs maintenance on a high-frequency amplifier in the ship`s transmitter space aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Nov. 25, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)