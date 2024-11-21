Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance [Image 1 of 3]

    Makin Island Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Malala 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Electronics Technician 2nd Class Arlen Fortuna-Bibb performs maintenance on a high-frequency transmitter in the ship`s transmitter space aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Nov. 25, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 16:54
    Photo ID: 8771536
    VIRIN: 241125-N-CB007-1105
    Resolution: 4954x3303
    Size: 886.94 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    USN
    Maintenance
    Gung Ho
    MKI

