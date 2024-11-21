Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin, Fiji Prime Minister Rabuka hold joint press briefing [Image 8 of 11]

    Secretary Austin, Fiji Prime Minister Rabuka hold joint press briefing

    FIJI

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka hold a joint press briefing in Fiji, Nov. 23, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 15:02
    Secretary Austin, Fiji Prime Minister Rabuka hold joint press briefing
    DoD
    Lloyd J. Austin III
    Fiji
    SecDef Austin

