Date Taken: 11.23.2024 Date Posted: 11.25.2024 15:02 Photo ID: 8771246 VIRIN: 241123-D-XI929-1002 Resolution: 2738x1825 Size: 3.39 MB Location: FJ

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Secretary Austin meets with Fiji Prime Minister Rabuka [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.