    927th ARW Airmen view robotic dog demonstration

    927th ARW Airmen view robotic dog demonstration

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    927th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 927th Operations Group, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, view a robotic dog capabilities demonstration during an exercise March 6, 2024. The demonstration showcased the utility of evolving technology to augment Airmen in defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    VIRIN: 240306-F-EE215-4730
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 927th ARW Airmen view robotic dog demonstration, by TSgt Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

