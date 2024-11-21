Members of the 927th Operations Group, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, view a robotic dog capabilities demonstration during an exercise March 6, 2024. The demonstration showcased the utility of evolving technology to augment Airmen in defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 12:43
|Photo ID:
|8770760
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-EE215-4730
|Resolution:
|3024x2012
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 927th ARW Airmen view robotic dog demonstration, by TSgt Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
927th ARW drives innovation for agile combat employment
No keywords found.