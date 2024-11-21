USS America (LHA 6) Holds National American Indian Heritage Month Observance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241125-N-QR506-1009 SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 25, 2024) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Gabrielle Kinney, from Hogback, New Mexico, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), speaks during the National American Indian Heritage Month Observance in the ship’s mess deck, Nov. 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)