    USS America (LHA 6) Holds National American Indian Heritage Month Observance [Image 2 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Holds National American Indian Heritage Month Observance

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    241125-N-QR506-1056 SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 25, 2024) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) diversity committee distributes cake following a National American Indian Heritage Month Observance in the ship’s mess deck, Nov. 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

