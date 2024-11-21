Guam Guard participates in "Battle of the Branches" shooting competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Gumabon of the Guam National Guard fires his M17 pistol during the "Battle of the Branches" shooting competition, Andersen Air Force Base Guam, Nov. 22, 2024. The competition, hosted by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, included contestants from Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, U.S. Coast Guard, and the first-place Guam Police Department.