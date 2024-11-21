U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Gumabon of the Guam National Guard fires his M17 pistol during the "Battle of the Branches" shooting competition, Andersen Air Force Base Guam, Nov. 22, 2024. The competition, hosted by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, included contestants from Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, U.S. Coast Guard, and the first-place Guam Police Department.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 01:29
|Photo ID:
|8769908
|VIRIN:
|241122-Z-RJ317-1104
|Resolution:
|2223x1647
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Guard participates in "Battle of the Branches" shooting competition, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
