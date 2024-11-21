Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard participates in "Battle of the Branches" shooting competition

    GUAM

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Gumabon of the Guam National Guard fires his M17 pistol during the "Battle of the Branches" shooting competition, Andersen Air Force Base Guam, Nov. 22, 2024. The competition, hosted by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, included contestants from Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, U.S. Coast Guard, and the first-place Guam Police Department.

