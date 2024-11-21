Wreaths are laid during a Service of Remembrance Parade within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2024. Coalition forces laid wreaths in memory of the fallen men and women of the armed services. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8769907
|VIRIN:
|241111-F-LY429-1082
|Resolution:
|5042x2836
|Size:
|10.02 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remembrance of Service Parade [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.