Remembrance of Service Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wreaths bearing insignias from various coalition nations are laid during a Service of Remembrance Parade within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2024. During the parade, 24 wreaths were laid, each representing a different nation and honoring the fallen men and women of the armed services. (U.S. Air Force photo)