Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembrance of Service Parade [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Remembrance of Service Parade

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, pays respects in honor of fallen veterans during a Service of Remembrance Parade within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2024. Wreath-laying is a sign of respect and remembrance for sacrifices previous service members have made. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8769905
    VIRIN: 241111-F-LY429-1033
    Resolution: 5011x2819
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembrance of Service Parade [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Remembrance of Service Parade
    Remembrance of Service Parade
    Remembrance of Service Parade
    Remembrance of Service Parade
    Remembrance of Service Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Remembrance
    honor
    Veterans Day
    coalition
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download