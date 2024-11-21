Remembrance of Service Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, pays respects in honor of fallen veterans during a Service of Remembrance Parade within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2024. Wreath-laying is a sign of respect and remembrance for sacrifices previous service members have made. (U.S. Air Force photo)