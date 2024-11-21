Remembrance of Service Parade

Service members and civilian representatives from various coalition armed forces stand in formation during a Service of Remembrance Parade within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2024. The parade was held to honor service members who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo)
